400,000 Shares in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) Bought by Harvard Management Co. Inc.

Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

FSII stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09. FS Development Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $11.17.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

