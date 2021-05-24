$408.55 Million in Sales Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will announce sales of $408.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $415.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $402.10 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $233.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASIX. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,075 shares of company stock worth $114,328 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 829.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ASIX traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.43. The stock had a trading volume of 182,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,162. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.82.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

