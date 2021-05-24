$41.89 Million in Sales Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will report $41.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.54 million and the lowest is $40.25 million. IMAX reported sales of $8.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 372.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year sales of $231.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $216.54 million to $242.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $353.25 million, with estimates ranging from $321.20 million to $394.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IMAX.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMAX shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

Shares of NYSE IMAX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,298. IMAX has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IMAX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at $1,182,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in IMAX by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in IMAX by 1,370.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $2,085,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMAX (IMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.