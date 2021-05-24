$43.25 Million in Sales Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will announce sales of $43.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.51 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $45.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $174.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.49 million to $175.46 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $179.86 million, with estimates ranging from $179.17 million to $180.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.20 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 102.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 184,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,238. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.92%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

