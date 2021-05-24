4,350,000 Shares in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,297,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.56% of iQIYI as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in iQIYI by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 26,841 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in iQIYI by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 84,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 49,579 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQ opened at $14.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.29). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CLSA upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

