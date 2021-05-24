4,403 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 94.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 49,134 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 90,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 45,372 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,159,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,834,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,526,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.48. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $60.29.

