$45.74 Million in Sales Expected for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to report $45.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.30 million. SeaSpine reported sales of $28.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year sales of $194.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.65 million to $195.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $216.50 million, with estimates ranging from $211.17 million to $220.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%.

Several analysts have commented on SPNE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Shares of SPNE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.18. 107,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,694. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $702.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in SeaSpine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,317,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 35.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 168,246 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

