50,000 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $8,021,500. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

CME stock opened at $217.78 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $218.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.28.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

