5,248 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Bought by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.34. 469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.10. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $76.24 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

