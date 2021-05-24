57,198 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Bought by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Mizuho increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.91.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $24.71 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

