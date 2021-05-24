6,125 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,439,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,658 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,582,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,348,000 after purchasing an additional 364,666 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,120,000 after purchasing an additional 172,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,390,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,220,000 after purchasing an additional 445,815 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SUI opened at $165.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.33 and a 200-day moving average of $149.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.78 and a twelve month high of $168.24.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

