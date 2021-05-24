6,781 Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,172,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,134,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,316,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,182,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,973,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $44.56 on Monday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $47.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

