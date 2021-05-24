$72.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will post $72.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $75.05 billion. Apple reported sales of $59.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $353.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.97 billion to $359.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $369.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $353.17 billion to $379.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.45.

AAPL stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.06. 3,467,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,739,258. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Apple has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

