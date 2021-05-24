85,000 Shares in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU) Bought by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

NASDAQ BCACU opened at $10.51 on Monday. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.70.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Profile

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

