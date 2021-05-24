$9.95 Million in Sales Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to post sales of $9.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.29 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $48.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.59 million to $48.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $97.12 million, with estimates ranging from $91.04 million to $103.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 275.08% and a negative net margin of 302.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $40,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,073.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $71,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $3.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

