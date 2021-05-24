$96.47 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will report sales of $96.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.64 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported sales of $33.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year sales of $353.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $336.46 million to $380.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $355.63 million, with estimates ranging from $299.86 million to $422.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGLE. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $1,584,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,784,720 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGLE opened at $48.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $604.68 million, a P/E ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.64. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $51.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

