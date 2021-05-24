96,311 Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Purchased by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 96,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000. Doliver Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

SH stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.79. 125,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,002,785. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

