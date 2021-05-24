Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 580,247 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,068 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $69,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $88,828,000 after buying an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $146,268,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 102,397 shares of company stock worth $12,290,269. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.86. 48,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,120,902. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

