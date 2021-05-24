AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,629 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 43,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 87,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $1,025,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV opened at $116.12 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.68. The firm has a market cap of $205.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

