AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 529,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,554 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.8% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $57,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.31.

AbbVie stock opened at $116.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $205.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

