Absher Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,549 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $1,474,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 28.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 62,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. UBS Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,390. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $68.18 and a one year high of $194.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,703,100.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,420 shares of company stock worth $5,740,110 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.