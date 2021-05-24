Absher Wealth Management LLC Purchases 303 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.70.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $316.58. 138,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,392. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.19. The company has a market capitalization of $340.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.31 and a 1 year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.