Absher Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,545 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Absher Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Polaris comprises about 3.6% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $19,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,588. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.15.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,126,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,977,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,023 shares of company stock valued at $19,438,616 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PII. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

