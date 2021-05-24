Abyss Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Abyss Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00063634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00017040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $321.19 or 0.00880098 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,321.89 or 0.09102320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00082279 BTC.

About Abyss Token

ABYSS is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

