Accolade (ACCD) vs. The Competition Head to Head Survey

Accolade (NASDAQ: ACCD) is one of 201 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Accolade to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Accolade alerts:

This table compares Accolade and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade $170.36 million -$50.65 million -27.30 Accolade Competitors $2.93 billion $346.31 million -183.29

Accolade’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Accolade. Accolade is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Accolade and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade -29.73% -27.59% -14.61% Accolade Competitors -145.02% -11.13% 1.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.2% of Accolade shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Accolade and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 0 12 0 3.00 Accolade Competitors 1143 5776 10788 319 2.57

Accolade currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.09%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.89%. Given Accolade’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Accolade is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Accolade rivals beat Accolade on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc. develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. Its customers are primarily employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.