Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Shares Gap Up to $12.88

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.88, but opened at $13.30. Achilles Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 94 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACHL. Chardan Capital began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Achilles Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.83.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($7.44). Research analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $42,887,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,558,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,229,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,424,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $22,986,000.

About Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

