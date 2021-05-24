ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.21 million.

ACM Research stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 0.74. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $50.96 and a twelve month high of $144.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.86.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACMR. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ACM Research from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.33.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $881,360.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,360.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $443,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,445 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,713.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,028 shares of company stock worth $6,857,561. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

