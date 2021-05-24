Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,472 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $41,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 149,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 47,617 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 60,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 36,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,336,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,259,000 after purchasing an additional 201,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $95.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 and sold 87,253 shares valued at $8,163,413. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.