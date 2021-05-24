adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $186.81

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $186.81 and last traded at $186.68, with a volume of 21031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADDYY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.50.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. adidas had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that adidas AG will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $1.7749 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

