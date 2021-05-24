Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,332 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.5% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,851,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $2,359,174,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.08.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $495.85. 7,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.44 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $237.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

