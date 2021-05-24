Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Given New C$1.70 Price Target at National Bankshares

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on Adventus Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of ADZN opened at C$1.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$142.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06. Adventus Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.80 and a 52-week high of C$1.60.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

