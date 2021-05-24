Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ADVM. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:ADVM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 39,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,749. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $334.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.