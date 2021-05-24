Aegon’s (AEG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AEG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of AEG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 39,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,338. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aegon by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 49.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,481,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 490,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

