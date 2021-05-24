AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.42 million.

Separately, Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AerSale in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ ASLE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,305. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.22. AerSale has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $18.35.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.28. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AerSale will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AerSale stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of AerSale worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

