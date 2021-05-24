AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $25.70 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a market outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of AFCG opened at $22.75 on Thursday. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $24.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Sell-side analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Gilbert Kalikow purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $136,800 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,150,000.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

