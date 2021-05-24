AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AGF Management from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Desjardins upped their price target on AGF Management from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on AGF Management from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

AGFMF remained flat at $$6.25 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

