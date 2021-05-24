Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$14.25 at National Bankshares

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CSFB set a C$9.75 price objective on Alamos Gold and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$9.75 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.83.

Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$10.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 17.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.67. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$295.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

