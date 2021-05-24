Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.25. The stock had a trading volume of 784,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.17.

In other news, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,104,643.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,018. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

