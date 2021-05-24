Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Albany International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.50.

NYSE:AIN opened at $83.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.46. Albany International has a 1-year low of $46.31 and a 1-year high of $92.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.79.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Albany International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Albany International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Albany International by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albany International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

