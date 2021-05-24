Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $45,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 34.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,561 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,517,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,556 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,830,392 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $155,389,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $54.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of -79.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

