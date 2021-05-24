Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,282,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $29,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,911,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth $849,000. S&CO Inc. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 676,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 50,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.53. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

