Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,900 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $59,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,851,079,000 after buying an additional 179,417 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.08.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $494.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.44 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.29. The firm has a market cap of $236.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

