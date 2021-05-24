Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 15,703 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 653,297 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,703 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $37,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $956,182,000 after buying an additional 440,024 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,566,671 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $162,762,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,487 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $149,772,000 after purchasing an additional 230,795 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,888,346 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $133,147,000 after purchasing an additional 166,108 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEM. Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.63.

AEM stock opened at $72.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.88. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

