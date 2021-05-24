Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,758,000. Farfetch accounts for 1.4% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Farfetch by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $41.00 on Monday. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.74.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The business had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

