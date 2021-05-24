Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 411,097 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 38,061 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.8% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $87,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Truist raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

NYSE:V opened at $227.35 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.18 and a 200-day moving average of $213.75. The firm has a market cap of $442.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

