Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.50 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AQN. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

AQN opened at $15.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $121,333,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,581,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,480 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 473.9% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,818,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

