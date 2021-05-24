Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $306.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $338.00 to $306.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.27.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $211.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $571.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.10. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $196.70 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,585 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

