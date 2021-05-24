Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,363,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,775,000 after purchasing an additional 47,143 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 599.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,263 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 997,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

ALGN traded up $17.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $608.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,870. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.35 and a twelve month high of $647.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,551,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,135 shares of company stock worth $9,497,094. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

