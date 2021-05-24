Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $248.69 million.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $23.75 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.67.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

