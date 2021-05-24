Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Alithya Group posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ALYA remained flat at $$2.17 during trading on Wednesday. 34,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,223. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.88. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 30.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

